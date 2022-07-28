Lincoln Castle to become England fanzone for women’s Euros final
Cheering on the Lionesses at Lincoln Castle
A fanzone will be set up inside the Lincoln Castle grounds this weekend, allowing the public to watch England women’s Euro 2022 final on the big screen.
Lincoln Castle is currently playing host to Picnic Social, a three-week event celebrating food, culture and community in Lincoln. It opened on Saturday, July 23 and will run until Sunday, August 7.
Organisers of the Picnic Social have now arranged an exciting opportunity for the Lincoln community to once again embrace the football spirit, ahead of one of the biggest matches in the history of women’s football.
Last summer, Lincoln Castle became a lively fan site as the England men’s team’s journey to the European Championships final was shown on the big screen. The Three Lions narrowly missed out on glory, losing on penalties to Italy in the final.
This time around it’s the ladies’ turn, as they prepare to take on Germany at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, for a chance to win their first ever major competition and bring football home for the first time since 1966.
You will be able to cheer on the Lionesses from the iconic Lincoln Castle, as the nation hopes for a better result than was managed by the male team last year.
Tickets are available from the Picnic Social website, costing £3. This earns you access to a day ticket for the social, as well as a spot in the fanzone for the Lionesses historic Euros final.