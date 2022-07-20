Lincoln Cathedral closed as emergency services attend ‘incident’

Read latest update here: Man fell after climbing Lincoln Cathedral tower, sources confirm

Lincoln Cathedral is closed after emergency services attended an incident at the iconic building on Wednesday.

A Cathedral spokesperson told The Lincolnite: “There is no risk to the staff or public, or the building itself.”

The spokesperson added that no further details about the incident were available at this time.

The nature of the incident is unknown, and this is a breaking story which we will update when we can.