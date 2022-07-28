Lincoln woman admits vicious assault on ex-partner

“You’re going to die today”, she told her

A Lincoln woman who made threats to kill her former girlfriend during a prolonged attack was given a suspended jail sentence.

Ellen Wright, 48, repeatedly punched her ex-partner and warned her “you are going to die today.”

Lincoln Crown Court heard the victim was attacked in her own living room after Wright had been taken to the flat by police.

David Eager, prosecuting, said the officers knew Wright had been in a previous relationship with the victim for around five years.

The court was told Wright’s ex-partner agreed to take her in as she felt sorry for her dog, but was then repeatedly assaulted in both her lounge and bathroom.

Mr Eager said the attack began when Wright pushed her ex-girlfriend onto the sofa and took her phone from her.

Wright then placed her hand diagonally across her throat, making her feel dizzy, and then launched a number of punches, the court heard.

“The first punch caused the complaint’s nose to split and bleed heavily,” Mr Eager added.

Wright briefly released her victim but then punched her further to the left and right eye sockets.

Mr Eager said Wright also used coffee mats to gouge her victim’s face, and then dragged her into the bathroom where she threw two further punches.

“The complaint believed she might even die,” Mr Eager added.

The court heard Wright’s victim did not make an immediate complaint but did attend hospital after finally contacting the police.

Her injuries included cuts, a bleeding nose and fractured eye socket.

Wright, of Laughton Way, Lincoln, made no comment during her police interview but later admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident on 17 December, 2021.

Neil Sands, mitigating, told the court Wright had stayed out of trouble in the last seven months.

“The victim has gone out of her way to say nothing like this has happened before,” Mr Sands said.

Wright was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for two years and must also obey a restraining order which prevents her from contacting her ex-partner or going to Walnut Place, Lincoln.

She must also complete 35 rehabilitation days.

Passing sentence Recorder Collingwood Thompson QC told Wright: “You have admitted what was a vicious assault, carried out over a prolonged period for seemingly no reason.”

The judge added: “You are now in the last chance saloon.”