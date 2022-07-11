Lincolnshire 30 Under 30: Nominations open for 2022

Lincolnshire 30 Under 30, The Lincolnite‘s showcase of young up and coming talent and high achievers, returns for 2022 – and nominations are now open.

Thanks to our sponsors, Sparkhouse, Ringrose Law, Streets Chartered Accountants and Lincoln College, publishers Stonebow Media are organising the celebration of Lincolnshire’s promising talent for this autumn.

In 2021 we received almost 200 nominations for our county’s rising stars and and we’re seeking those who have shone over the past twelve months from entrepreneurs, to athletes, artists and rapidly developing professionals.

How to enter Lincolnshire 30 under 30

Nominations for the 2022 Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 are now open. Submission are made using this form.

We’re looking to hear from inspirational young achievers from all backgrounds and professional fields. You can nominate yourself, or someone you know personally or professionally who is making our county proud.

Nominations are open for people from across Greater Lincolnshire (from the Humber to the Wash), either living or working in our region (and beyond!)

Entries close on September 9. A reception event is scheduled for Thursday, November 10, at the Lincoln Cathedral Chapterhouse. Check out the 2021 celebration.

Why this matters

The Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30 showcase is a celebration of the best and brightest in Lincolnshire, putting our young talent on the map regionally and nationally.

Stonebow Media’s platform and channels reach unparalleled audiences, opening up further opportunities and recognition for those involved.

Thanks to our sponsors

The Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 has seen all four of its sponsors returning to support the initiative for 2022.

Sparkhouse is a thriving business support centre situated at the University of Lincoln.

Home to creative, innovative and technology-based businesses, Sparkhouse has supported over 725 new businesses and helped create more than 783 new jobs since its opening in 2002.

At Ringrose Law our philosophy is ‘where individuals count’. Whether you are moving home, making a Will, involved in court proceedings or whatever your legal need, we are committed to delivering the best outcomes for our clients. With over 100 years of experience we provide a full range of legal services to both private individuals and business clients across Lincolnshire and Newark. At Ringrose Law we pride ourselves in achieving these high standards.

Streets Chartered Accountants look after the accountancy, tax planning and business advisory needs of clients as individuals, businesses and third sector organisations both in the UK and overseas. As part of our complete service for clients we offer corporate finance, personal financial planning, cloud accounting, payroll, probate and much more.

Lincoln College are one of the largest education, training and apprenticeship providers in the region, with around 9,000 students – 3,000 of whom are full-time. We also work with more than 1,000 local businesses, which helps to shape our curriculum and provide outstanding work experience opportunities.