Lincolnshire Police Officer acquitted of assault charge
Insp Jonathan Mellor was filmed in the alleged road rage incident
Jonathan Mellor, aged 52, of Lincoln, was summoned to court for an offence of common assault on 26 May 21. He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court where he was cleared of the charge and acquitted.
As a result of this finding, Inspector Mellor will not face any internal misconduct proceedings and should he not soon be retiring, he would have been returning to operational duties.
