Lincolnshire Police officer pleads not guilty to sexual offence on woman

A Lincolnshire Police officer has appeared in court in Nottinghamshire charged with a sexual offence.

Zameer Hussain, 37, pleaded not guilty to sexually touching a woman aged 16 or over in Grantham on September 12, 2014.

Sitting at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 28, District Judge Leo Pyle accepted jurisdiction on the case but Hussain elected trial before a judge and jury.

The defendant is scheduled to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Thursday, August 25.

Hussain, of New Beacon Road, Grantham, was granted unconditional bail.

As previously reported, Hussain has been removed from operational duties with Lincolnshire Police. The force’s Professional Standards Department has been informed and has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.