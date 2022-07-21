Lincolnshire river restrictions possible due to low water levels

Restrictions could be placed on taking water from rivers across Lincolnshire due to weeks of dry weather, the Environment Agency has warned.

The River Welland, which flows through South Holland into the Wash, is below its normal level, which is causing problems for wildlife and river users.

The Environment Agency will be closely monitoring the situation, and could issue notices to businesses which use water from the river.

They may be given limits on quantities or told to only take it at certain times.

The announcement comes after a record-breaking heatwave, which saw temperatures in Lincolnshire soar to the hottest in the country.

The River Nene in Cambridgeshire is also being monitored for its unusually low level.

The Environment Agency says it is working with internal drainage boards and water companies to ensure the situation is managed effectively.

Claire Anderson, a drought manager for Environment Agency in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, said: “We continue to monitor our key river, groundwater and reservoir sites using telemetry, and are liaising with water companies to understand any emerging concerns”We are also working with farmers, businesses and other abstractors to manage water availability. We need to ensure that they get the water they need to be resilient while maintaining our protection of the environment.

“We are closely monitoring the developing incident and produce regular reports on the water situation, available on www.gov.uk.”

The last time dry weather measures were put in place in Lincolnshire was in 2018.

Before that, a drought was declared in the county in June 2011, and lasted for seven months.

The public can report the impact of dry weather, such as fish in distress, to the Environment Agency on 0800 80 70 60.