Lincolnshire village ‘most polluted place in the UK’

Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire is currently joint with Bromley as the most polluted place in the UK, according to IQAir.

Both Sutton Bridge and Bromley top the list with an air quality index ranking of 84, which is described as ‘moderate’.

The main pollutant is described as PM2.5 Particulate Matter (PM) is a variety of compounds and materials that are not gas, some of which can be toxic and have severe impacts on health. PM2.5 is the measure of fractions of PM where particles are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter.

A small proportion of PM is made up of natural sources like pollen and sea spray, some is transported from other countries. Around half is made up of sources like domestic wood burning, tyre and brake wear from vehicles.

By the time of publication, in Sutton Bridge the concentration was currently 5.6 times the World Health Organisation annual air quality guideline value.

This drastically affects the quality of life for people with respiratory disease and increases the chance of asthma episodes.

Asthma + Lung UK have warned this summer we will see a ‘toxic cocktail’ of heat, storms and pollen which will put millions of people with respiratory diseases, which affect roughly 20% of people in the UK, even more at risk.

Part of the reason that so many suffer is because of the one-size-fits-all approach to treatment for these conditions is not always the most appropriate treatment route.

Sarah Woolnough, Asthma + Lung UK’s CEO, said: “Respiratory disease is the third biggest cause of death in the UK and impacts the lives of hundreds of millions of children and adults across the world.

“The respiratory community is united on the need for greater investment in research that can transform our understanding of these complex diseases and drive the development of new treatments, and ultimately cures.”

The CEO, as well as Professor Maria Belvisi, Head of Respiratory Disease at AstraZeneca, said: “The challenge facing treatment for respiratory diseases is radically improving the lives of millions of people around the world. This demands that we transform our understanding of respiratory disease.

“There are approximately 545 million people with a respiratory disease globally. Diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchiectasis have seen significant scientific advances, with research digging deep into the biology of these complex, chronic conditions.

“Healthcare systems are committing to improve outcomes for patients, however, there is still much to be done. Treatment for respiratory disease remains largely focused on symptom control with very little data collected from patients to understand their individual biology and disease progression.”