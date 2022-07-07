Mablethorpe beach named ‘one of the best in the country’

One week on from the last delay and it’s another turnover for the Council’s plans to rebuild Boston Road South.

The three-week programme of specific Council roadworks, returning the sinkhole-hit road back to normal, is having to wait another week longer for sewer works to be completed before road repairs can get underway.

Originally due to start on Monday July 4, the plan for the stretch of road was extended until Monday July 11 whilst sewer works by Anglian Water were completed. However, AW has now revealed that the sewer works are extending into next week, further delaying the Council’s rebuild.

The news means that the Council will not be able to begin next Monday as hoped and will have to wait longer to get going on the deep-level rebuild.

The nature of the works needed means that LCC cannot begin its work until the sewer project is completed.

When it can finally get underway, the road rebuild will happen between Holbeach Primary school and Cecil Pywell Avenue.

These council repair works will happen in two phases. The first part will take care of the sub-layer of the road and the second part of the rebuild plan will deliver the road surface and markings.

The road will remain closed until the works are completed.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “Once again we find ourselves eager to get going with these works but the issues that Anglian Water are facing are causing the delay.

“The sewer works that AW are undertaking are difficult and proving to be in need of more time than was originally thought. This is not only increasingly more frustrating for the residents and businesses in the local area but also for us and our partners in the project.

“Until these sewer works are complete there’s nothing that we can do in terms of rebuilding the road, so for now we will have to wait until AW has finished on-site.

“We are very keen to return Boston Road South to normal as quickly as we can and I would like to assure everyone affected that we will get on with these works as soon as possible.

“I would, again, like to thank local residents and businesses for their continued patience as the various elements of this set of works continue.”