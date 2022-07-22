Man arrested after victim left with fractured skull in Gainsborough incident

We have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of GBH following an altercation which left another man with a fractured skull.

We were called to reports that a man in his 30s had been assaulted at an address at Southolme, Gainsbourgh at 4.47pm yesterday (21 July).

On arrival, our response officers found the victim with a serious head wound. He was treated initially at the scene and then taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are serious, but not believed to be the life threatening.

A 48-year-old man also at the address was arrested within ten minutes of the incident being reported to police. He remains in custody today.

It is believed this was an isolated incident and that the two people involved were known to each other.

Officers have remained at the scene and in the local area since yesterday afternoon carrying out enquiries.

We would appeal for anyone with further information to come forward. If you have information which can help our enquiries, there are a number of ways to get in touch: