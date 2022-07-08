Man charged after elderly couple ‘targeted’ in Spalding burglary
He allegedly assaulted an elderly occupant
We have charged a man with robbery and attempted burglary following an incident in The Parkway, Spalding.
Georgel Cimbala, 34, of Winsover Road, Spalding, was charged following a report from an elderly couple that they have been targeted at approximately 1:25pm on Saturday 18 June.
The couple reported that a man knocked on the door and assaulted one elderly occupant who attempted to barge past them into the address and took their walking stick.
It was also reported that the same man attempted to gain entry to another premises before making off.
Officers swiftly launched an investigation, and after following a number of lines of enquiry, Cimbala was arrested yesterday (7 July) and charged in the early hours of this morning.
He is due to appear at Boston Magistrate’s Court today.