Man charged after several women followed in Grantham park

A 27-year-old man has been charged with being a public nuisance after reports from several women that a man had followed them around Wyndham Park in Grantham and refused to stop when asked.

We received a number of reports from women that they were followed around a public park while out walking alone by a man they didn’t know. Many of them women challenged him to leave them alone, and he has refused to do so.

It was also reported that he made inappropriate gestures. No woman was physically touched during these incidents.

The incidents were reported to have happened between 30 June and 18 July at the public park.

Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out patrols in the area, and our Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has worked on a number of lines of enquiry to secure a charge for the offences.

This included close work with the CCTV team at South Kesteven District Council, who were able to supply footage from around Wyndham Park from the newly installed CCTV cameras which cover the location.

Now, Adrian Miclea, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing a public nuisance and remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (20 July).

We are keen to hear from anyone else who may have experienced a similar incident. We know that it can feel worrying to approach police and make a report, but you will be supported by officers, and your concerns listened to.

If you have information which can help our enquiries, there are a number of ways to get in touch: