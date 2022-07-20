Man fell after climbing Lincoln Cathedral tower, sources confirm
Emergency services treated the man at the scene
A man is being treated by emergency services after he fell from a Lincoln Cathedral tower, officials have confirmed.
As reported earlier, the building was evacuated and cordoned off by police and paramedics following the shock incident at around midday on Wednesday, July 20.
It is understood from cathedral sources that a man was seen climbing up the outside of the central tower before falling.
Reporters were told the man was conscious when he was treated by emergency services at the scene, however the extent of any injuries is not yet known.
Services have been postponed at the cathedral.
A Cathedral spokesperson told reporters that updates will be posted on social media regarding the reopening of the building.
Lincolnshire Police said the man was taken to hospital, and detained under the Mental Health Act.
Update 14:00
