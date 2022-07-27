Man seriously injured in A151 quad bike crash near Bourne
He was taken to hospital for treatment
We are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a single vehicle collision on the A151 between Edenham and Bourne.
Officers were called to the scene at around 6.50am today, Wednesday, 27 July, and the road was closed by emergency services.
The collision involved a quad bike and the driver, a man, has been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.
The road has been reopened and we are now asking anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage to contact us.
If you can help us, get in touch –
- By calling 101 quoting incident 75 of 27 July.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 75 of 27 July in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.