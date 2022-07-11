Mayor of Lincoln launches fundraising campaign for hospitals charity

She lost her father to prostate cancer last year

The City of Lincoln Mayor, Rosanne Kirk, has picked the Urology Department at Lincoln County Hospital as her dedicated charity this year, in recognition of the outstanding work they do.

Following a long-standing yearly tradition, the Mayor of Lincoln chooses a charity to raise awareness of and raise money for and this year she has chosen United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, and specifically Lincoln County Hospital’s Urology Department.

Mayor Rosanne Kirk has made her decision to fundraise for the Department having sadly lost her father to prostate cancer in 2021.

She said: “This has given me the determination to not only raise funds for the Urology Department, but to raise much-needed awareness of prostate cancer.”

Urology is concerned with problems of the male genitourinary tract (which includes the bladder, prostate and kidneys) and female urinary system.

According to the Urology Foundation, prostate cancer is the most commonly-diagnosed cancer amongst men in developed countries, including the UK.

Rosanne is hoping that people in the region will support her chosen charity to raise funds for the care provided in the Urology Department.

Ben Petts, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that the Mayor of Lincoln has chosen to support her local hospital charity. Your hospitals play a part in everyone’s lives at some point and the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Team cannot wait to support the Mayor with her fundraising and raising awareness of our charity.”

Nicola Ambridge-Richardson, Urology Clinical Nurse Specialist, said: “We are extremely grateful that the Mayor has chosen to support and raise funds for our department. Any funds raised will help improve the patient environment and go towards purchasing new equipment, specifically involved in prostate cancer investigations and diagnosis.”

The City of Lincoln Council is planning to hold various fundraising events throughout Rosanne’s Mayoral year, including a charity auction, gin and wine tasting evenings and a Bollywood ball.