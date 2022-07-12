Men arrested after ‘large group fight’ on Scunthorpe road
Two men were arrested and a section 35 disposal notice was put in place in the Frodingham Road area of Scunthorpe following a disturbance yesterday evening, Monday 11 July.
We were called shortly after 6.30pm with reports of an altercation involving a large group of people in the street.
Officers attended and two men were arrested on suspicion of affray, both remain in our custody whilst enquiries continue.
A Section 35 dispersal notice was also put in place for the area to help prevent further incidents and this remains in place today.
Three men attended hospital for treatment to what are thought to be minor injuries following the incident.
Detective Inspector Scot Miller, leading the investigation, said: “I appreciate the concern that large scale public incidents of this nature can have on a community. I want to offer my reassurance that we do believe this to be an incident between individuals known to each other.
“Those in the area today will see extra officers, both carrying out enquiries and on hand to offer reassurance, and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them.
“We are also working closely with partner agencies to identify and implement suitable long term problem solving solutions to help prevent further anti-social behaviour in the area.
“Our investigations into the incident and the circumstances surrounding it are continuing and I appeal to anyone with information to please get in touch either by calling our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 475 of 11 July or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”