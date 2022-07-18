Military Wives Choirs to celebrate 10th anniversary with Lincoln Cathedral concert

Lincoln Cathedral will play host to a live concert by the Military Wives Choir this September, as the group celebrate 10 years since the charity’s formation.

Military Wives Choirs are a community of nearly 2,000 women in over 70 choirs across the UK and internationally, all with a shared love of singing and community spirit.

As the charity celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, the wives will hit the road for a series of concerts across the UK, stopping off for a special show at Lincoln Cathedral on Friday, September 2.

Music will include a selection of new arrangements, alongside some of the choir’s best loved songs, together with individual readings from members. Tickets are on sale now from the Military Wives Choirs website, costing between £5 and £17.50.

There will be over 200 choir members from 14 different Military Wives Choirs at the Lincoln Cathedral concert, celebrating 10 years as a charity for those with loved ones in the forces.

Under the baton of artistic director Hilary Davan Wetton and supported by an ensemble of musicians, including Sean Hargreaves, Lucy Mulgan and even featuring an appearance by Soprano and Ambassador Laura Wright, the concert is designed to be uplifting in difficult circumstances.

Laura Wright said: “It is hard to describe the impact that being part of an all-female ensemble can have, particularly as a Mum. Performing with and writing music for the Military Wives Choirs back in 2018 was such a pleasure—it gave me an enormous sense of warmth and made me feel so proud.

“However, after recently working closely with individual members of the Military Wives Choirs, I realised that many of these women live their whole lives with the same level of extreme isolation that many of us have just experienced for the very first time.

“Singing gives us emotional awareness—it allows us to recognise and express our feelings, as well as relate to the feelings of others around us. I am thoroughly delighted to be singing alongside this amazing group of women once more.”

All women whose lives are currently impacted by their military connection are welcome to join one of the Military Wives choirs, which you can explore further on their website. There is a support network for each member to create friendships within the choir and create memories by singing in unison.