Missing appeal: have you seen Lee?

He was last seen four days ago

15-year-old Lee is missing from Boston.

Lee, last seen four days ago, is believed to be wearing mostly black clothing and may have an Adidas rucksack with him. He has a lip and nose piercing.

Lee may be in the Skegness area.

If you have seen Lee, or have any information to help us find him, please contact us in one of the following ways:

By calling 101 quoting incident 459 of 6 July.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 459 of 6 July in the subject line.