Motorbike seized by plain-clothes officers at Cleethorpes Boating Lake

As a force, we recognise the impact the criminal and antisocial use of motorbikes can have on our communities and we remain absolutely committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

Our teams regularly patrol the area around Cleethorpes seafront, in addition to other hot spots where we have received reports of motorcycles riding carelessly and causing antisocial behaviour.

Our patrols include both officers on high-visibility patrol, but also using those deployed in plain clothes.

Neighbourhood Policing Superintendent Paul French said: “Only last night (Wednesday 27 July), plain-clothes officers intercepted a motorcycle at the Boating Lake, Cleethorpes, which residents had told us has caused repeated issues along the seafront and surrounding area. The rider was identified and we seized the motorcycle.

“Our teams have also been out in locations across North East Lincolnshire with our partners in recent days tackling offenders of cycle and motorbike crime.

“In addition to taking proactive action against offenders, we will continue working with partner agencies, and listening to the feedback from our communities. We remain persistent in gathering and acting on intelligence, seizing motorcycles, and also looking to use wider options such as premises closures. Offenders risk losing their vehicles and, in persistent cases, also risk closure orders being served on their properties. We will not tolerate this behaviour.

“Our teams will be looking to build and develop existing relationships with the local, law-abiding biker communities, businesses and residents, which will help support them to develop solutions to tackle crimes affecting them.

“This will support our continued efforts of taking action against those responsible. In the past 12 months of Operation Yellowfin, we have seized 119 motorcycles across North East Lincolnshire – and this will continue.

“We recognise and share the pride our residents have in their towns and communities, and we will continue working with them as we target those who engage in this activity and cause harm to our communities.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for us to hear from our residents about the problems they are experiencing as this helps us achieve a better understanding on how we tackle the issues.

“If anyone has any information about where stolen or nuisance motorbikes are being stored, we want to hear from you. We know sometimes people don’t want to report this directly to the police, so you can report anything like this 100% anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”