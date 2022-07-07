Muddy Sutton on Sea car park to get new £500k surface
Councillors hail “invest to save” scheme
Council leaders have approved £500,000 plans to resurface a coastal village car park.
East Lindsey District Council’s Executive Board on Wednesday voted to approve the cash to install hard surfacing and vehicle bay lining at Broadway Car Park, which is currently unsurfaced.
Executive board member for finance, Councillor Richard Fry said the build was an “investment to save project”.
The council expects a tourism surge once works to replace the Sutton on Sea Colonnade with a new build are completed, and combined with improvements taking place elsewhere in the district – including the new Coastal Pathway which links the observatory to Huttoft Boat Shed and other locations along the beachfront.
It is hoped the Broadway works will create an extra 30 spaces – from 120-150 – and will bring in around £60,000 a year extra revenue to the council.
“This investment will increase off-street parking capacity and income to Sutton on sea in future years, support and complement the sheduled towns fund investment plan project of Sutton on Sea colonnade redevelopment, ensure a greater sense of arrival, welcome, and civic pride and support adjacent High Street businesses.”
Following the meeting, Councillor Adrian Benjamin, who represents the Coastal Community Team, said he was glad it had been approved.
“At the moment the field is indeed turfed… but it is part mud, part puddles, and part scuffed up tarmac. Often in the summer cars park there only later to find themselves blocked in.”
He said there could be materials other than tarmac used to resurface the ground including “grasscrete”, but that there were also plans to include picnic areas, EV charging points and signage.
“This will be a major step towards the realization of the project due to start adjacent to this site, replacing the now demolished colonnade with an imaginative new seascape that will enshrine our resort’s past while bringing exciting new dimensions to life along our coast,” he said
Residents have previously said it is the wrong time to work on the car park, with the works to the colonnade not yet completed and no proof of any increase in tourism.
They say other things needed doing first, including increased CCTV coverage, road repairs and street lighting.