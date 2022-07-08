New 617 mural on newly named GBM Stand at LNER Stadium

Louth-based waste management company GBM now have the naming rights for Lincoln City’s main stand which also includes a huge 617 Squadron mural.

GBM has extended its relationship with the Sky Bet League One club by becoming a Platinum Partner and lending its name to what was previously known as the Lincolnshire Co-op Stand.

The Lincolnshire firm is also supporting the Imps fan group 617 Squadron which gathers in the Upper Seven block for home fixtures. The first league game of the season will see the Imps host Exeter on Saturday, July 30.

The company redesigned the stand’s internal gable end with a huge mural to add to the match day atmosphere.

Simon Grantham, GBM’s Managing Director, said: “GBM is committed to supporting great things in the county, including Lincoln City Football Club and its supporters.

“Taking over naming rights of what is now the GBM Stand has presented us with a fantastic opportunity and will enhance the look of the stadium, showing a real investment in both the players and the fans.

“We look forward to introducing new supporters to the club and to inviting clients and employees to enjoy a game and soak up the atmosphere. Here’s to a winning partnership!”

He added: “The 617 Squadron helps to create a brilliant atmosphere and, as part of our sponsorship, we want to create an even better experience for fans.

“We’re looking forward to hearing the supporters in full voice against this super new backdrop when the season gets under way.”

Adam Chantrey, Head of Commercial at Lincoln City, added: “We’re really pleased the GBM group of companies are expanding their relationship with the club by upgrading to become a Platinum Partner. They are a local company, based in Louth, and are very active throughout the county. We look forward to seeing Simon and his colleagues at games throughout the season.”

Meanwhile, after 21 years of sponsorship, Lincolnshire Co-op recently transferred its naming rights to the newly created Lincoln City Foundation Community and Skills Hub and the Stacey West Stand.