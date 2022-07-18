New purple bins coming to East Lindsey

Residents in East Lindsey will receive a new purple-lidded recycling bin for clean and dry paper and card from next month, as well as notification that they will be able to recycle their glass items in their grey recycling bins at home.

So far Boston Borough, North Kesteven and West Lindsey District Councils have rolled out this countywide move in conjunction with Lincolnshire County Council to improve the quality of recycling in Lincolnshire.

The paper mill has reported that over 98.5% of the paper and card collected on this scheme in Lincolnshire is of great quality for recycling. Paper has the potential to be recycled many times if it’s in very good condition.

Councillor Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council, said: “We know this is a change for residents across the District. By aiming to collect high quality recycling, and reduce contamination, we increase the amount of waste that can be recycled.

“I know that our residents will be thrilled to be given the option to include glass in their kerbside recycling bins, this has been a long-cherished dream for many, and it is really good that we can now do this.

“To help with these changes we will shortly be sending out a welcome pack to all households in advance including a calendar and a clear recycling guide showing which materials can go in your grey recycling bin and new purple-lidded bin. A dedicated team will be on hand to help and give advice and guidance via email and out in the community supporting the rollout.

“We will also share information through our social media channels and website to help answer any questions residents may have, over the phone and via email [email protected]. We will also look at other methods of engaging with residents to help provide as much information as possible.

“We expect to start delivering the new purple-lidded paper and card bins from the end of August and this will be done in phases across the district. Your welcome pack will explain more detail.”

Cllr Daniel McNally, executive member for waste at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’ve successfully rolled out the separate paper and card bin in three other districts, and now we’re looking forward to working with East Lindsey to bring the purple-lidded bin here too.

“Separating out our paper and card means we can improve the overall quality of our recycling. And, by sending it directly to a specialist processor in the UK, we’re cutting the road miles it travels and reducing carbon emissions.”

By putting the Right Thing in the Right Bin and keeping paper and card separate in these new purple-lidded bins, we can all help lower contamination and make sure more items can be recycled. We want to do our best for you, and for the environment.