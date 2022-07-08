Night-time resurfacing works for Spalding street

The works will happen on Church Street, Spalding, taking in the part of the road from the traffic lights up to Stonegate junction.

During the resurfacing works a diversion will be in place which will direct traffic down Albert Street. A weight limit restriction has also been lifted for the short period of works and there will also be a No Parking order on Church Street for this duration.

Works are planned to happen from Monday July 18 and are planned to end on Friday July 22. This programme will happen at night-time only with the crew on-site from 20:00 to 06:00.

Outside the stated working times Church Street will be re-opened to through traffic to reduce any further disruption on the local network.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways said: “We have planned these works so as to cause as little disruption to traffic as possible.

“Working through the night means that we can further reduce impact to all road users in the area whilst resurfacing this busy road.

“While our crew gets this resurfacing project complete, I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience.”