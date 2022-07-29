Night-time road closures for critical Scothern roadworks next month

Eight days of night-time works will mean better roads for residents and road users.

Dunholme Road and Main Street in Scothern are getting major carriageway resurfacing schemes which will deliver both a better ride quality and extend the life of the local road network.

The works are scheduled to begin on Wednesday August 24 and are planned to end just over a week later on Friday September 2. Work will happen from 20.00 to 06.00.

To help residents and keep traffic disruption as low as possible, road closures will be removed outside the working hours stated above. Where closures are active, extensive road signs explaining diversionary routes will be in place.

During the resurfacing works there will be ‘No Parking’ restrictions for vehicles on Dunholme Road/Main Street to enable resurfacing to be completed.

These resurfacing works will come after the completion of our drainage scheme in the village. A new, larger drainage pipe is being installed underneath Sudbrooke Road, to increase the capacity of the drains in this area and reduce the risk of flooding during heavy rain, protecting local homes and businesses.

Karen Cassar, assistant director highways said: “This is important resurfacing to these roads in Scothern and we’re managing our works programme in such a way so that we can keep the disruption to residents as low as possible.

“By working through the night and removing road closures during the day we can carry out these critical works with comparatively little impact to residents and road users alike.

“Whilst we are working extremely hard to carry out these works with the least amount of interruption to the normal road network, there will inevitably be some time where a diversionary route needs to be used and we would like to thank everyone effected by these works for their patience.”