Nominations open for North Lincolnshire Community Champions Awards

For the 10th anniversary year of the North Lincolnshire Community Champion Awards businesses in North Lincolnshire have come forward to show their support once again.

Without the sponsorship of North Lincolnshire businesses, the Community Champion Awards would not be possible.

Cllr John Briggs, Chair of the Community Champions Award Committee, said: “It is fantastic that so many local businesses pledge their support for the Community Champion Awards. This shows the commitment they have to their communities and how much they recognise the Community Champion Awards.

“I would like to thank each and every one of them for their continued support to making the Community Champions Awards the success it is and helping to recognise the true heroes in our communities.”

The headline sponsors this year are Jotun Paints (Europe) Ltd, Pepperells Solicitors, Kapil Care and Paul Fox Estate Agents. There are also sponsors for individual awards, including Hornsbys Travel, Humberside Police, KNOW, GS Kelsey Construction, Ongo, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, Marjara Care Group and BRR Law.

Cllr John Briggs continued: “I am delighted to be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Community Champion Awards – what an achievement this is.

“The past few years have been unprecedented for us all, but during this time the heroes of our communities were out in force doing all they can to support others.

“If you know an individual or group that deserves a Community Champion Award, please make sure you nominate them. Whether it is a personal achievement, inspiration to others, the work they have done in their community or volunteering their services for a good cause, we want to hear from you.”

Do you know an individual or group that deserves a North Lincolnshire Community Champion Award? Make sure they get the recognition they deserve.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 24 November at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

There are 15 awards up for grabs:

Volunteer category sponsored by Jotun Paints (Europe) Ltd

Young Volunteer of the Year

Adult Volunteer of the Year

Environmental Volunteer of the Year

Achievement category sponsored by Pepperells Solicitors

Outstanding Achievement Young

Outstanding Achievement Adult

Creative Achiever of the Year

Sport and Wellbeing Achiever of the Year

Community category sponsored by Kapil Care

Community Champion of the Year

Anti-Bullying Champion

Outstanding Contribution to a Stronger and Safer Community

Outstanding Contribution to a Learning Community

Inspiration category sponsored by Paul Fox Estate Agents

Young Carer of the Year

Adult Carer of the Year

Personal Courage

Lifetime Achievement

Nominate your 2022 Community Champions online at www.northlincs.gov.uk/champion.

If you are not able to nominate online, call 01724 298452 during office hours or email [email protected] for a form.

The closing date for nominations is 30 September 2022.