Overnight closures for Ruskington crossing refurb next month
Three-way signal lights will be in place too
Works will start in August to install zebra crossing across Rectory Road.
Starting on August 2 and due to continue for three weeks, works are planned to install a zebra crossing across the B1188 Rectory Road, Ruskington.
In order to minimise disruption for local road users some of the work will be carried out at night.
There are two planned night-time works for the project happening on Friday August 12 and Saturday August 13. The road will be closed on these dates from 19.00 until 06.00.
Advanced signage will be in place ahead of the works and three-way signal lights will take care of traffic management. There are no associated diversion routes during the works.
Harlaxton Engineering Services, a utility installer, will also be working in the village across the same time as the zebra works are ongoing.
From July 25 their crew will move to the southern end of Elm tree Road and from the end of July through to September they will concentrate on the rest of the Elm tree Road section and school area.
Karen Cassar, Assistant Director for Highways said: “These works will add a much-needed upgrade for pedestrians wishing to safely cross the road.
“We have planned some overnight works to keep the amount of disruption for road users in the area to a minimum.
“Our crews will be working as quickly as possible to get the programme of works on site completed in the shortest possible time. Whilst they are undertaking this crossing project, I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”