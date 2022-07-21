Plans to turn former Dorrington village chapel into store

After many years closed, it has a new purpose

A former village chapel will become a convenience store under plans submitted to North Kesteven District Council.

Mr Arumagam has applied to the authority’s planning department through his agent Rick Smith Design, for permission to carry out the works on the unused building off Main Street, in Dorrington.

Documents submitted to the authority said the chapel was closed for “many years” adding that it had “slowly fallen into a state of disrepair”.

The applicant hopes to repair some of the brickwork, render and roof and replace cills, windows and a front door.

“The proposed works take a sympathetic and sensitive approach to the conversion of the building,” said the documents.

“The proposals affect the existing structure in a minimal way. It is deemed that the conversion of the building will provide a sustainable use.

“The proposed works provide a sustainable use class for the building that will ensure it is well maintained and provide a much needed service to the local community (now and in the future).”

They added there would be “no detrimental harm” created by the proposal.

For more information visit the NKDC planning portal.