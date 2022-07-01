Police appeal after armed Grimsby incident
Can you help us to identify the man in these images?
We would like to speak to him in relation to an armed incident at 12:40pm on Friday 17 June on Farebrother Street, Grimsby, close to the junction of Garner Street. No one is believed to have been harmed during the incident.
It is believed the man was wearing a green North Face jacket, dark trousers and grey/green Nike trainers with thick white soles.
If you see this man, do not approach him, but contact us immediately.
We appreciate the images are not clear, but if you are able to identify the man, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 213 of 17 June.