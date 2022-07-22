Police hunt for man wanted over Cleethorpes burglary
Have you seen wanted man Anthony Burns?
Officers are keen to speak to him in connection with a burglary in Cleethorpes on Monday 11 July
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Mr Burns but have so far proven negative.
If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call us immediately on our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 62 of 11 July.
If you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.