Police hunt for man wanted over Cleethorpes burglary

The popular Uncle Henry’s Maize Maze near Gainsborough is back with a brand new Platinum Jubilee theme this summer, and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The award-winning five-acre maze is part of the Behind the Garden Wall section at Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop on Grayingham Grange Farm, near Gainsborough, and returns with a fresh look from Saturday, July 23.

Each year the maze is given a new theme which is relevant to our society that given year. For instance, 2020 was an NHS tribute after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, while 2021 had a climate change theme for the COP26 conference in Glasgow last year.

This year is no different, and what better theme could there be for 2022 than paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, on the year she marked her Platinum Jubilee to celebrate seven decades on the throne of the British monarchy.

Much like previous years, you are given a booklet and pencil with questions that can only be answered by finding the ten clues inside the maze – which all link together to spell out the answer to a final question.

The questions and clues look at Her Majesty’s progression from Princess to Queen, and the journey she has taken while at the helm of Britain’s most recognisable family.

Tickets can be booked from the Uncle Henry’s website, with advance passes costing £6 per person or £20 for a group of four, and on the day tickets costing £7.50 per person or £35 for a group of four.

This allows you access to not only the maze, but also the popular fairy trail, jumping pillow, mini-golf course and the tractor and trailer ride.

It will be open every day throughout the school summer holidays, as well as weekends in between until November 1, with a series of events throughout July and August – including murder mysteries and find the beer.

Take a look at how we got on here, with pictures from The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes: