Police investigate after vehicles and homes damaged in Stamford

We are investigating following a fire in Stamford which affected eight vehicles and three properties in Stamford.

We were alerted to the fire in Edward Road at 2.37am this morning (22 July). Officers have been on scene since the report, providing support to the fire service while they work, and have now moved in to the investigative stage. We remain on scene and in the local area today conducting enquiries.

Specialist investigators from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have examined the wreckage this morning, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

We are keeping an open mind about how and why this happened.

We would be keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the fire, or may have information about the incident. We’d also like to view any CCTV or dashcam footage which may have shown the area in the moments leading up to the fire.

The fire has caused significant damage to eight vehicles, as well as heat damage to the exterior of the nearby flats, and fire damage to front windows, front doors, and the fences of neighbouring properties.

Nobody has been reported to have been injured as a result of the fire.

We understand that this will be distressing for those people affected, and we are working to identify the vehicle owners and provide signposting for support. We would ask the local community to avoid the area while the wreckage is cleared, and to avoid speculation on social media.

If you have information which could help our enquiries, there are a number of ways to get in touch.