Police investigate serious Drinsey Nook crash
The collision involved two vehicles
We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a serious road collision on Newton Road, Drinsey Nook at approximately 5.30pm on Tuesday, 19 July.
We are investigating the circumstances of the collision which involved a black Vauxhall Astra and a white Vauxhall Combo.
The collision occurred just past the traffic lights near to the junction to the A156 on Newton Road, Drinsey Nook.
We are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage around the area between 5pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, 19 July which may be able to help with our investigation.
Email: [email protected] quoting ‘Incident 388 of 19 July’ in the subject line.
Call 101 with any information you have, quoting ‘Incident 388 of 19 July’
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online