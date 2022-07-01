Postponed West Pinchbeck works to start this month
Works to replace worn out carriageway
Works to replace worn out carriageway on the A151 Dozens Bank in West Pinchbeck will start in late July.
The start date for the project is Monday 25 July, with the scheme expected to last for up to three weeks (subject to weather).
As part of the project, a full 24/7 closure of Dozens Bank will be in place from Crown Hall Farm to Lake Ross Caravan Park.
The diversion route for the closure will be via A151 to Bourne / A15 to Market Deeping roundabout / A1175 to A1175-A16 Applegreen roundabout / A16 to A16-A151 roundabout / A151 to West Pinchbeck, and vice versa. A local diversion will also be in place for Clay Drove.
Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Although we had to postpone this important project last year, I’m really glad to say works to improve Dozens Bank are now planned to start next month.
“This will involve removing the current carriageway and replacing it with 1,600 tonnes of tarmac and stone.
“When finished, these improvements will make travelling the A151 much safer and more comfortable for all road users.”
The county council carried out temporary repairs to Dozens Bank in October 2022 to resume two-way movement and it easier for people to get around.