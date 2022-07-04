Get ready for the Queen’s Baton Relay arriving in Lincoln

Stopping in other areas of the county too!

There is now less than one week to go until the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay visits Lincoln as part of its final journey through England this summer.

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games. In England, the Queen’s Baton Relay will provide the opportunity for communities to experience the excitement for Birmingham 2022, as the 11 days of showstopping sport nears ever closer.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on 28 July 2022.

After kicking off on Thursday 2 June, the Baton spent four days in London, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

The Baton then resumed its international journey and returned to England today (Monday 4 July) to commence a 25-day tour of the regions.

On Sunday 10 July, Lincoln will officially welcome the Baton.

A busy schedule of activities and events are planned for the Queen’s Baton Relay’s visit to the city, with key locations being the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), the LNER Stadium, Lincoln Stonebow, Lincoln High Street, Steep Hill and Lincoln Cathedral.

The schedule of activity for the Baton’s time in Lincoln includes:

Approx. 5.13pm*, International Bomber Command Centre – The IBCC is working with Active Lincolnshire to provide a free public event from 3pm – 6pm involving youth groups, encouraging people to sign up, get active, have adventures and make communities.

Approx. 5.34pm*, LNER Stadium – The baton will be taken onto the 3G community pitch at the LNER Stadium where there will be coaching sessions with the local walking football and Down Syndrome Active teams. Spectators can line along the pitch and stadium footprint to view.

Approx. 6.05pm*, Lincoln Stonebow to visit the Right Worshipful, The Mayor of Lincoln, Cllr Rosanne Kirk before relaying up Steep Hill up to Castle Square and then to Lincoln Cathedral, where residents and visitors to the city will gather for an ‘end of day’ celebration.

*Times subject to change.

The ‘end of day’ celebration will take place from 5pm – 6.30pm in Castle Square and will include street theatre performances including stilt walkers waving flags, a punting duo who will serenade crowds and ‘knights on horses’, as well as music from BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Members of the public are encouraged bring their England flags, get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community.

Cllr Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “We look forward to hosting the Baton in Lincoln as part of the Queen’s Baton Relay on 10 July.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us to showcase the city and what we have to offer and welcome residents and visitors to enjoy the evening’s celebrations.”

Martin Hickerton, Chief Executive of the Lincoln City Foundation, said: “Everyone at Lincoln City is looking forward to the Queen’s baton visiting us at the LNER Stadium. As a home to both a Football Club and a Sports-based charity, we recognise the power of the Commonwealth games and physical activity, in inspiring people to healthier lifestyles.

“We will have coaching sessions going on at the time, as we do most days, and it’ll be a great treat for all the participants in our walking football and DS Active teams to see the baton in person.”

Nicky van der Drift, Chief Executive of the International Bomber Command Centre, added: “The team at the IBCC are honoured and excited to be hosting the Queen’s Baton Relay.

“Bomber Command’s story is one that encompasses the Commonwealth. 59% of Commonwealth countries are represented on the Walls of Names at the IBCC, which record every life lost in the service of Bomber Command.

“This event, we hope, will inspire a new generation in the core ethos of the Command: service, community, collaboration and solidarity.”

To encourage the public to stay and enjoy the city’s evening economy, all City of Lincoln Council pay and display car parks (all car parks except Lincoln Central) will be free from 4pm until midnight on 10 July.

You must park within this period only to qualify (parking outside of these times will be charged as normal. Long term parking that abridges this period (starts before and/or ends after the period) will not be discounted.

Following its visit to Lincoln on 10 July, the Baton will then visit Skegness, Boston and Grantham on Monday 11 July.