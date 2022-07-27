Red Arrows donate almost £90k to charity this year
The biggest donation gifted was £12,000
The Red Arrows Trust has shown that its service to the country continues on the ground as well as in the air.
The trust gains an income from royalties associated with sales of approved Red Arrows memorabilia and then distributes it to worthy causes twice a year.
The trust has donated thousands of pounds to a list of charities in the last year, adding up to a total of £88,000.
The biggest donation, of £12,000, was made to Flying Scholarships for the Disabled in January this year.
Other charities gifted included Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, who received a donation of £3,000 in January.
The following charities received donations:
Flying Scholarships for the Disabled – £12,000
LIVES – £4,000
Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance – £3,000
Jon Egging Trust – £3,000
St Barnabas Hospise – £3,000
Other charities donated to:
July 2022 donation:
- Models for Heros – £5,000
- Aerobility – £5,000
- St Andrew’s Hospice – £500
- FareShare – £500
January 2022 donation:
- RAFA – £10,000
- RAFBF – £10,000
- Stubs – £5,000
- Douglas Badar Flying – £3,000
- Care for Veterans – £3,000
- On Course Foundation – £3,000
- Blind Veterans – £3,000
- Combat Stress – £3,000
- Blesma – £3,000
- Ranchers Riding Ranch – £2,500
- Rainbows – £2,000
- War Memorials – £1,500
- Alzheimers UK – £1,000
- Diabetes UK – £1,000
- Happy Days – £1,000