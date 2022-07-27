51 seconds ago

Red Arrows donate almost £90k to charity this year

The biggest donation gifted was £12,000
The Red Arrows donated to 24 charities this year. | Photo: RAF Red Arrows

The Red Arrows Trust has shown that its service to the country continues on the ground as well as in the air.

The trust gains an income from royalties associated with sales of approved Red Arrows memorabilia and then distributes it to worthy causes twice a year.

The trust has donated thousands of pounds to a list of charities in the last year, adding up to a total of £88,000.

The biggest donation, of £12,000, was made to Flying Scholarships for the Disabled in January this year.

Other charities gifted included Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, who received a donation of £3,000 in January.

The following charities received donations:

Flying Scholarships for the Disabled – £12,000

The Red Arrows handing a cheque for £12,000 to The Flying Scholarships for the Disabled on July 8. | Photo: RAF Red Arrows

LIVES – £4,000

The Red Arrows hand a cheque for £4,000 to LIVES. | Photo: RAF Red Arrows

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance – £3,000

The Red Arrows handing over a cheque for £3,000 to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. | Photo: RAF Red Arrows

 Jon Egging Trust – £3,000

The Red Arrows handing over a cheque for £3,000 to the Jon Egging trust. | Photo: RAF Red Arrows

St Barnabas Hospise – £3,000

The Red Arrows hand over a cheque for £3,000 to St Barnabas Hospice. | Photo: RAF Red Arrows

Other charities donated to:

July 2022 donation:

  • Models for Heros – £5,000
  • Aerobility – £5,000
  • St Andrew’s Hospice – £500
  • FareShare – £500

January 2022 donation:

  • RAFA – £10,000
  • RAFBF – £10,000
  • Stubs – £5,000
  • Douglas Badar Flying – £3,000
  • Care for Veterans – £3,000
  • On Course Foundation – £3,000
  • Blind Veterans – £3,000
  • Combat Stress – £3,000
  • Blesma – £3,000
  • Ranchers Riding Ranch – £2,500
  • Rainbows – £2,000
  • War Memorials – £1,500
  • Alzheimers UK – £1,000
  • Diabetes UK – £1,000
  • Happy Days – £1,000

The Red Arrows with one of the group visits on July 8. | Photo: RAF Red Arrows