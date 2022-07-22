Retail expert Graham Soult visiting Horncastle to help local businesses
Businesses in Horncastle will have the chance to connect and gain valuable and practical advice when retail expert and High Street champion Graham Soult visits the town.
Graham, a digital marketing expert and respected media commentator founded the retail consultancy business CannyInsights.com in 2010. He regularly travels around the UK and has visited 600 retail centres across the country over the last decade, including Lincolnshire.
Described by the BBC as “the region’s best-known retail expert”, and by ITV as “a North East Mary Portas”, Graham is often named as being among the most influential retail people on Twitter.
Regularly appearing on TV, radio and in the press, Graham is now heading to Horncastle to offer his expertise to the town’s businesses, in partnership with Horncastle Trade Association.
All businesses – no matter the type, size or location in Horncastle – are invited to attend and make the most of the opportunity to hear and meet Graham as well as take advantage of a free networking opportunity.
The event is part of the Government’s High Street Task Force. The town was chosen as one of 70 areas in the UK to receive specialist support to help strengthen high streets.
The Task Force launched an Unlocking Your Place Potential workshop in June last year which identified Horncastle as an attractive town that is proud of its heritage and environment.
It also identified Horncastle as needing some support to develop a vision for the town and to increase its collaborative working.
From this, themed markets have started to help drive footfall, including a Teenage Market and a Steampunk event which will help drive customers to the market and surrounding businesses, including the antique centres.
The Steampunk Market will be on Saturday, July 30 and Graham will also be attending to help promote the town even further.
Cllr Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns at East Lindsey District Council said: “I am delighted the Horncastle Task Force project has been able to secure Graham to come and share his knowledge and expertise with the town’s businesses.
“Horncastle is an attractive market town that is proud and lucky enough to have so many independent businesses that help make Horncastle the fantastic place that it is. This is a great opportunity for businesses to hear new ways they can work together to benefit the town centre offer.
“Whatever your business, there will be something you can take away from this whether it will be knowledge or something practical that can help you.
“I encourage all businesses to go to this free event and take advantage of Graham’s expertise while he is here.”
Kay Burge Chair of Horncastle Traders Association said: “This is a great opportunity for Horncastle business representatives to get together, chat and meet Graham who has a wealth of knowledge on ways to keep the town centre fresh and exciting for shoppers and visitors.
“For Horncastle to secure a visit from such a well-known and influential retail expert is a great thing for the town.”
The free business networking event is on Friday, July 29 at The Bull Hotel, Bull Ring, Horncastle at 4.30pm. Refreshments, sponsored by Horncastle Traders Association, will be provided.
Businesses wanting to attend can contact Kay Burge, Chair of Horncastle Trade Association by email to [email protected]
Graham will also be attending the Steampunk Market in Horncastle on Saturday, July 30.