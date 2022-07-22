Retail expert Graham Soult visiting Horncastle to help local businesses

A Lincolnshire hospice and an emergency responder that support and help families in West Lindsey have both received a much-needed boost thanks to a special recycling scheme.

LIVES, Lincolnshire and St Andrew’s Hospice have received an outstanding £27,000 charitable donation between them both from Lea Fields Crematorium, which is run by West Lindsey District Council.

As previously reported, West Lindsey District Council opened the crematorium in January 2020 and signed up to a national metal recycling scheme to help give something back to the community. The ICCM (Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management) Metal Recycling Scheme, was set up so that with the consent from families, orthopaedic implants recovered after cremation are recycled and any money raised is used to give back to bereavement related charities.

Former Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Cllr Steve England selected the charity LIVES Lincolnshire earlier in the year and our current Chairman, Angela Lawrence selected St Andrew’s Hospice. This will now be the fourth round of donations that Lea Fields has been able to award as part of the scheme.

She said: “Both St Andrew’s Hospice and LIVES do such incredible work in Lincolnshire, with the Hospice providing free care for people of all ages living with a progressive life-limiting conditions, and LIVES providing emergency care to those in critical circumstance.

“It is a great honour to be able to provide them with extra financial help, especially due to recent conditions where fund raising for many organisations due to COVID-19 has made things challenging.

“We must also not forget to give a special thank you to the bereaved, who have given their consent to be apart of the scheme. Without them, we would not be able to give back to local communities in this way.”

LIVES received a £15,000 charitable donation from Lea Fields Crematorium back in February 2022.The charity, which provides emergency care in critical situations to the residents of Lincolnshire, was the third organisation to receive a cheque from the scheme.

LIVES is a vital Lincolnshire charity who attend 999 medical emergencies across the county, 365 days a year. Whether they are providing rapid first response support on their doorstep, or highly specialised medical interventions to the most seriously ill patients, they all volunteer their time for free to save lives and be there when someone is having their worst day.

Tiffany Allen, Corporate and Grants Fundraising Manager for LIVES Lincolnshire said: “Not only do our Emergency Responders attend 999 medical emergencies; they are there for the family of patients when they need support the most. Suffering a loss is difficult in any situation but our emergency responders are there to try and help make things a little more manageable. LIVES provide the equipment and training to ensure that our Emergency Responders stay on the road.

“We are incredibly grateful for the kind donation of £15,000 from the metal recycling scheme. What an incredible legacy for those people who have donated to the scheme; knowing that the funds raised will ensure that our Emergency Responders can continue to be there for local people when they need help the most.”

St Andrew’s Hospital received £12,000 last month (June 2022) which is the second donation the hospice has received from the scheme, which will provide much-needed care and support.

The money donated will help the hospice to provide care and support for more than 500 patients, both adults and children, and their families, friends and over 200 carers.

Lesley Charlesworth-Brown, Deputy Chief Executive of St Andrew’s Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the funds raised by Lea Fields, which will contribute to the running of St Andrew’s Hospice and Andy’s Children’s Hospice. The funds will be used to care for patients with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

“The hospice costs an average of £15,000 per day to run, and as we have unfortunately hit a period in time where global prices are rapidly increasing, the money raised by Lea Fields Crematorium will help us to face these new financial challenges.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Lea Fields Crematorium; thank you from everyone here at St Andrew’s Hospice and Andy’s Children’s Hospice.”

Deborah Balsdon, Crematorium Manager at Lea Fields Crematorium said joining the national scheme was a great way to support local good causes.

She said: “We are so proud of our participation in the recycling scheme and without the families consent none of this would be possible, so the biggest thanks goes to the bereaved and their families who make the difficult decision to consent to donate orthopaedic implants to be recycled, raising much need funds to bereaved charities, we can’t thank them enough.”

As previously reported, nationally the ICCM recycling Metal Scheme has raised over £7 million for charities since it was created.

You can visit the Lea Fields Crematorium website to find out more about the facilities, services and memorials available to remember loved ones: www.leafieldscrematorium.co.uk

To find out more about LIVES please visit their website: www.lives.org.uk

To find out more about St Andrews Hospice please visit their website: www.standrewshospice.com