Road closure extensions and delays for Spalding relief road works

A six week 24/7 closure as part of works for the Spalding Western Relief Road has been extended by around three months.

This has also caused a further week of night-time road closures due to begin later this month to be delayed and moved to mid-October.

The contractor has reviewed and amended the traffic management programme due to a combination of surfacing sub-contractor availability and an unexpected utility service near Spalding Road.

A six week 24/7 closure of Enterprise Way, at its junction with Spalding Road, was due to commence on July 29. However, this closure has been extended to last until mid-October. Spalding Road will remain open during this time and businesses in the area have been notified, the county council said.

The diversion route for the Enterprise Way closure will be via Enterprise Way/Benner Road/B1180/Spalding Road, and vice versa

An alternative route will be via Enterprise Way/Benner Road/B1180/A16/A151/ West Elloe Avenue (A151)/Pinchbeck Road/Spalding Road, and vice versa.

A week of night-time road closures on Spalding Road were due to begin on July 18, for up to six evenings between 7pm to 6am. However, these closures are now scheduled to instead take place in mid-October following the completion of Enterprise Way works.

There will be a diversion route for the closure via Spalding Road/B1180/A16/West Elloe Avenue/B1356, and vice versa.

Temporary traffic signals near the new Spalding Road roundabout’s north and south tie-ins have been in place from Monday, July 11. However, instead of lasting until September, they will remain in place until early October.

There is currently no change to the plans for narrowed lanes on Spalding Road to remain in place until mid-September 2022.