Road closures for Queen’s Baton Relay this weekend
Worth noting if you are travelling through the county this weekend
As the Baton travels through the county, a mixture of roads will be temporarily closing to let the event through.
On Sunday and Monday, the relay will pass through Lincoln, Boston and Grantham as part of the continuing journey around the UK in this Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.
In order to do this, several roads will have temporary closure notices in the county. Here’s the finalised, full list of all road closures and changes in place for the QBR.
Lincoln – 10/07 early evening
Road closure Order –
- Minster Yard (from Greestone Place to Eastgate)
- Exchequergate
- Castle Hill
- Steep Hill
- The Strait
- High Street (from Saltergate to The Strait)
No waiting and no loading at any time Order –
- Minster Yard (from Greestone Place to Eastgate)
- Exchequergate
- Castle Hill
- Steep Hill
- The Strait
- High Street (from Saltergate to The Strait)
Boston 11/07 am
Road closure Order –
- Market Place
- Bank Street
- Church Street
Grantham 11/07 am
Road closure Order –
- Redcross Street
- Castlegate
- Avenue Road/Stonebridge Road (Between Castlegate & Riverside)
- Alford Street
- Park Road
- Slate Mill Place
No waiting and no loading at any time Order –
- Redcross Street
- Castlegate
- Avenue Road/Stonebridge Road (Between Castlegate & Riverside)
- Alford Street
- Park Road
- Slate Mill Place
Public Right Of Way (PROW) Closure Order –
- Between Stonebridge Road & Hill Avenue
For up-to-date announcements of all road closures and works on the road network, go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.