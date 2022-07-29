Road safety trial coming to four North East Lincolnshire schools
Being trialled later this year
A trial to improve road safety for students going to and from school will take place at four schools in North East Lincolnshire.
School Streets, the proposed road safety scheme, is being trialled at Macaulay Primary Academy, Ormiston Academy, Pilgrim Academy and Reynolds Academy later this year.
School Streets aims to improve road safety for pupils and residents near school entrances by temporarily restricting motorised traffic during school drop-off and pick-up times. These would tie in with the school’s opening and closing times and are due to be no longer than 60 minutes.
The council has been allocated funding from the Department for Transport to introduce trials in the borough of this national initiative.
Councillor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for environment and transport at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “Our road safety team has carried out crossing patrols and talks within local schools and found the chosen schools to be suitable for the trial. The team have worked alongside these schools, with the main aim being to improve road safety. I look forward to seeing how the trial goes once it starts later in the year and hope pupils, parents and staff see an improved difference when going to and from school.”
Kayleigh Miles, Year 3 Teacher and Enrichment Coordinator at Ormiston South Parade Academy, added: “The School Streets project will help to ensure the safety of all pupils and their families through the marshalling of the school’s street. Currently, the road becomes very congested with traffic, with some motorists trying to enter the school car park as pupils leave and enter school. With the School Streets project in place, it will stop this from happening.”
Residents will be allowed vehicular access during the trial, as will waste services to carry out bin collections and emergency service vehicles.
If you would like further information on the National School Streets Initiative, go to schoolstreets.org.uk.
Additional information on the North East Lincolnshire Council Initiative can be found at www.nelincs.gov.uk/school-streets.