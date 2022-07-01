Seven weeks of closures for Spalding relief road works

Night-time closures of Spalding Road, followed by a full closure of Enterprise Way, will start in mid-July.

Below is a list of upcoming traffic management relating to the ongoing Spalding Western Relief Road construction works*:

A week of night-time road closures on Spalding Road will start on Monday 18 July (subject to weather). These will be in place from 7pm to 6am for up to six evenings.

The diversion route for the Spalding Road closure will be via Spalding Road / B1180 / A16 / A151 / West Elloe Avenue / B1356, and vice versa.

A six-week 24/7 closure of Enterprise Way will be in place starting Friday 29 July.

The diversion route for the Enterprise Way closure will be via Enterprise Way / Benner Road / B1180 / Spalding Road, and vice versa

An alternative route will be via Enterprise Way / Benner Road / B1180 / A16 / A151 / West Elloe Avenue (A151) / Pinchbeck Road / Spalding Road, and vice versa.

Temporary traffic signals near the new roundabout’s north and south tie-ins will be in place from Monday 11 July until early September.

Narrowed lanes on Spalding Road will remain in place until mid-September 2022.

*Please note all dates and times are subject to weather.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “As part of the ongoing construction of the northern section of Spalding’s new relief road, we will be implementing further traffic restrictions in the area so the team can get the new roundabout built.

“These closures and other traffic management measures will, no doubt, cause some disruption for the travelling public in and around Spalding and Pinchbeck – but we’ll be doing everything we can to keep this to minimum, including making sure there is clear diversion route signage out for drivers to follow during the road closures.”

“And Enterprise Way businesses concerned about how the closure will affect them are encouraged to contact Eurovia’s public liaison officer.”

For more information about the Spalding Western Relief Road project, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/swrr.