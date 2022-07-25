Smart CCTV removing blank spots to roll out in three Lincolnshire towns

A £400,000 project for new CCTV cameras that offer blanket coverage by removing blank spots will be rolled out in three Lincolnshire towns – thanks to a funding bid by the Police and Crime Commissioner.

The new cameras will be fitted across 78 key spots in Spalding, Boston and Skegness to remove blank spots and create a blanket coverage of the town centres.

It is hoped that these cameras will allow people to move safely from night clubs and pubs to transport links, while the project itself also includes recruitment, licensing and training of a new network of volunteer CCTV operators from the local community.

The sites for the cameras were identified after analysis of Lincolnshire Police crime statistics, picking areas where it would be most likely to cut out crime of this nature.

Artificial Intelligence servers will be installed alongside the cameras, allowing police officers to search footage quickly using parameters such as clothing descriptions or vehicle types.

The £400,000 cost for this will be covered by the government, after Lincolnshire Police & Crime Commissioner Marc Jones and South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership secured a bid for Safer Streets Funding.

The bid for funding was made after the PCC’s Lincolnshire Youth Commission engaged with over 1,000 young people – identifying sexual assaults and street harassment as the biggest threat to safety.

PCC Jones said: “It is crucial that everyone, but especially women and girls, can feel and be safe on the streets both during the day and at night.

“This project represents just the latest in a string of successful projects that are now being actioned which puts more than £1million worth of CCTV across our county – deterring criminals and ensuring greater levels of security for our residents.

“This myriad of technology also means our police officers can spend less time in an office and more time on the streets where they are most needed.”