Special orders renewed to tackle bad behaviour in Grimsby and Cleethorpes

Special orders to crack-down on bad behaviour in public spaces across Grimsby and Cleethorpes are being extended for another three years, with fines of £100 issued to offenders.

The move to renew PSPOs – Public Spaces Protection Orders – was announced today by North East Lincolnshire Council to mark the start of National Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week.

Where the orders exist, council and Humberside Police officers can issue £100 fixed penalty notices for behaviour that causes nuisance, danger or distress. Since their launch in 2019, more than 1,000 such fines have been handed out, mainly for cycling in Victoria Street, Grimsby, and taking dogs on the main beach in Cleethorpes during the summer.

The orders, which will now last until 2025, cover the following areas – where clear signs tell people what behaviour they cover and what fine will be issued.

Grimsby Town Centre;

Peoples Park;

Cleethorpes Town Centre and Seafront (Wonderland to the Leisure Centre);

Cleethorpes Seafront from the Leisure Centre to North Sea Lane roundabout;

Cleethorpes Country Park;

Sidney Sussex Recreation Ground;

Haverstoe Park.

A separate Dog Control PSPO is also extended, which covers a range of related problems, such as dog mess, not controlling animals in public spaces and restricted access to certain areas, such as the main Cleethorpes Beach during the summer season.

A recent survey revealed that more than 50 per cent of people who took part agreed that PSPOs had helped in Cleethorpes Town Centre, the sea front and the Country Park. More than 90 per cent of people in the six areas supported the renewal of the orders. There was similar support for the extension of the dog order with approval ranging from 75 per cent to more than 90 per cent.

Welcoming the new PSPO extension, Council portfolio holder for Safer and Stronger Communities, Cllr Ron Shepherd, said: “There is a desire amongst us all within North East Lincolnshire to ensure we try to deter and stamp out behaviour that causes nuisance, distress and in some cases a danger to the safety of others.

“Take for example, cyclists who zoom along Victoria Street in the centre of town with absolutely no regard for others. I would ask them, what if it was your elderly grandmother who was walking down there and was struck by a bike and hurt? If people will not respect others and think about the possible consequences of their actions then we need to have the powers to stop and fine them,” he added.

During anti-social behaviour awareness week, North East Lincolnshire Council and its partners are using their social media channels to look at what is happening locally – look out for the posts.

The council and Humberside Police are also using the week to promote their Grimsby Town Centre survey, which is currently live and asks for views on the centre and how people feel about safety and behaviour. Go to https://tell-us.questionpro.eu/Grimsby-Town-Centre