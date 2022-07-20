Summer fun in store for families across South Holland

There’s a summer of fun in store for South Holland residents, as the Council announces a range of free family activities for residents to get involved with over the next six weeks.

Organised by South Holland District Council’s Communities team, the calendar of events kicks off on Saturday 23 July with a special one-off 1950s event in Ayscoughfee Hall Museum and Gardens in honour of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years since her Coronation.

The free event will run from 10.30am until 4pm, and will include period music and dancing, performed live on the Hall’s Bowling Green. Vintage garden games, rides and craft activities will also be available to enjoy, as well as some 1950s inspired food and drink available to purchase, courtesy of Ayscoughfee Café.

The ever-popular ‘Activate!’ will be held on Wednesday 3 August in Carters Park in Holbeach. Running from 11am till 3pm, the event is designed to give children, young people and their families a free opportunity to try new sports and arts activities within their local community.

The climbing wall will be returning for the day this year, along with a 9-hole crazy golf course, arts and craft activities, as well as basketball and football shootouts, tennis, football, cricket and obstacle races. All the activities will be free for all to enjoy, with families encouraged to bring a picnic and blanket along too so they can enjoy a full day.

Next up, ‘Give It a Go’ will return on Sunday 21 August at the Sir Halley Stewart playing field in Spalding. Running from 11am till 4pm, it will be a jam-packed day of free activities from local sport clubs and community groups, who will be doing workshops, demonstrations and giving local residents the chance to try something new. As well as the climbing wall, crazy golf and arts and craft activities, there will also be the opportunity to try out ride-on go karting.

With the help of skateboarding-experts Team Rubicon, a Skate Jam event will be held on Monday 22 August at the skate park in Donington from 10am till 3pm. All ages and abilities are welcome to attend and take part, showing off their skills or learning to skate for the first time.

The event will start with beginner workshops in the morning, providing the opportunity to hone your skills before competitions are held in the afternoon. All the necessary equipment will be provided to attendees including skateboards, scooters, helmets and pads. The team at Flinders Founders will also be on hand, selling refreshments and snacks throughout the event.

All our event details can be found in this year’s Summer Fun 2022 online listings, at www.sholland.gov.uk/summerfun. This digital leaflet is packed full of fun activities for all ages across South Holland over the next six weeks.

Councillor Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for communities and facilities said: “Our Communities team have been hard at work organising a range of great events and activities for local residents to get involved with over the summer holidays.

“There are so many opportunities to try something new this summer, from climbing to go-karting, to arts and crafts. Most importantly they provide a great chance for families to get outside, keep active and have fun with others this summer.

“Please make sure to take a look at the full Summer Fun 2022 listings on the Council’s website to see what is out there for you to get involved with, and hopefully we’ll see you there in the sunshine!”

For more information and updates from our Communities team, visit their Facebook and Twitter pages.