Supermarkets lose their cool in Lincolnshire heatwave

A number of supermarkets across Lincolnshire were left without fridge or freezer sections on Tuesday, after the intense heat caused them to break down.

Tuesday, July 19 recorded the hottest temperatures since records began in England, with two Lincolnshire places (Coningsby and Waddington) being at the top of the national list with peaks of 40.3°C in the afternoon.

This heatwave prompted many to stay at home, with Lincoln High Street looking more like a desert than an area to shop on Tuesday – thanks to the Met Office’s inaugural red weather warning for heat.

Services across the nation were affected, including schools, transport and waste collection, but it was also supermarket retailers feeling the brunt of the heat, as multiple reports of broken down fridges left shoppers and staff with a dilemma.

In Sleaford, Tesco Superstore on Northgate had numerous aisles closed due to this issue – leaving the supermarket with no refrigerated items at the store on Tuesday evening.

Items such as meat, cheese and frozen goods including chips and vegetables were blocked off by shopping trollies and boxes, as staff aimed to cope with the challenging issue.

Sainsbury’s on Tritton Road in Lincoln suffered a similar fate, with notices on freezer doors across the store to say that “due to current weather conditions”, the fridges and freezers aren’t working and are therefore unavailable.

Both stores apologised for any inconvenience with these notices, and it was an issue that multiple supermarket retailers faced on the hottest day in recorded history for the United Kingdom.

Temperatures have since eased into the mid-20s after the record breaking day, allowing for repairs to take place and the fridge aisles to be reinstated.