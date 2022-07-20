Themed 1950s event in Spalding for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Ayscoughfee Hall Museum and Gardens will host a special one-off 1950s-themed event on Saturday (23 July), in honour of The Queen’s 1952 coronation and to cap off South Holland’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Running from 10.30am till 4pm, the event will provide fun for the whole family, with a host of vintage fairground rides, live performances and other activities.

A carousel and chair o’plane will be accompanied by music from the period, performed live alongside fabulous dancing performances on the old Bowling Green, inspired by the decade of rock ‘n’ roll, jiving and Americana; all helping to immerse visitors in the period.

Entry and activities will be free for all to enjoy, with Ayscoughfee Café open throughout the event to provide some wonderful themed drinks and refreshments from the time.

The event, organised by South Holland District Council’s Ayscoughfee Hall and Communities teams, are the final part of the District’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations, following on from public and private festivities all over South Holland last month.

Councillor Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for communities and facilities said: “The 1950s event at Ayscoughfee next weekend will offer residents and visitors a great day out, to hopefully enjoy some great weather and take a step back in time with some fantastic activities and performances.

“There should be a great range of things to do for people of all ages, and some brilliant music and dancing to enjoy. Hopefully we’ll see a good turnout as well to create a real celebratory atmosphere to mark this most important milestone for the country.”

The address for the event is: Ayscoughfee Hall, Churchgate, Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 2RA. For more information, please visit Ayscoughfee Hall Museum & Gardens’ Facebook page.