Two arrested and drugs seized in Scunthorpe raid
Two people were arrested and a quantity of Class A drugs were seized during a warrant at an address in Scunthorpe yesterday, Monday 18 July.
Officers carried out the search at a property on Frances Street as part of our ongoing commitment to tackling drug crime across the Humberside Police area.
Whilst at the property Class A and Class B drugs were seized, as well as a quantity of cash.
A 54-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were taken into custody on suspicion of drugs offences, both have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.