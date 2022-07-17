Two seriously injured in A52 Threekingham crash
They were taken to hospital
We are appealing for witnesses and information after two people were injured in a collision in Threekingham.
The incident took place at 2.45pm on Thursday 14 July at the junction with Mareham Lane and involved a grey Nissan Qashqai and a blue Skoda Octavia. A man and woman from the Skoda were injured in the collision and remain in hospital with serious injuries.
We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of it.
If you can help with our investigation, there are a number of ways to get in touch:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 270 of 14 July.
- By emailing [email protected] incident 270 of 14 July in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.