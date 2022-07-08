Two more arrests over Grimsby ‘firearms incident’
A further two people have been arrested following a reported firearms incident in Grimsby earlier this week.
We were called to the Sutcliffe Avenue area on the evening of Wednesday 6 July following a reported incident. Two people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening at this stage.
A total of nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far and investigations are ongoing.
Senior Investigating Officer DCI Craig Nicholson said: “Firstly, I want to be clear that incidents of this nature are not acceptable and will not be tolerated in our area.
“We are doing everything we can to understand exactly what happened, why it happened and who is responsible so that we can bring them to justice for their actions.
“As part of this, those in the area will see extra police out and about. Please do not be alarmed by this, the teams are there to gather information and evidence and offer reassurance to the communities.
“I completely understand the impact that incidents of this nature can have on those that live and work nearby, please do come and speak to us if you have any concerns at all and one of our officers will be able to assist you. I would like to reiterate that we do believe this to be an isolated and targeted incident with no wider risk to the public.
“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone that has any information that may assist our investigations to please report it.
“If you would prefer to do this anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers who will take anonymous reports. Alternatively, you can speak to us directly by calling our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 407 of 6 July.”