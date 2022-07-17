University Vice Chancellor: “Lincoln must be an engine of creativity”

Recently, in some universities, arts and humanities courses have been cut. This is extremely worrying, and I want to restate why the arts and humanities are vitally important for everyone, and more specifically for places like Lincoln.

Life is full of ambiguities. Successfully navigating these ambiguities requires critical thinking, analysis, creativity, initiative, problem solving and shaping how society uses advances in technology. These are skills taught in the arts and humanities courses at universities across the world.

The best path through uncertainty is also plotted when the path is seen from varying viewpoints. Although in danger of gross generalisation: science and technology courses at Lincoln produce graduates with strong technical and analytical skills; arts and humanities courses produce graduates with strong creative, critical thinking skills and a grasp of how society evolves and adapts. Remove any element of this, and as a society we are in trouble.

Universities have been, and must continue to be, champions for arts and humanities. They must be advocates for their benefits to students, their life chances, and in turn, their value to society as a whole.

We should be encouraged to relate the study of arts and humanities to our own lives and how creativity benefits us. The buildings we live, work and play in, what we watch on the television or in the Odeon or Everyman cinemas, the phone apps we flip through, the books we read, the music we listen to, gigs we go to at the Engine Shed, shows we see at the Drill, New Theatre Royal and indeed the Cathedral, even the clothes we wear would not exist without those who have studied aspects of the arts and humanities. And this is not an exhaustive list.

Universities have historically been the engines of creativity, and this should continue. However, educational leaders should recognise that resources available are diminishing and expectations of Ministers of the UK’s universities, not just arts and humanities, is changing. We must teach efficiently, attract talented students and help them to find a path which gets them into good employment.

Importantly, arts and humanities should not become the preserve of the better off and privileged, all students should have access to them. Cuts in post 1992 Universities will impact particularly on their typical student demographic – first generation, often under-privileged, and local.

The University of Lincoln will of course play our part in helping an industry rebound from the effects of the Pandemic, an industry that generates over £33.8billion a year for the UK economy. We were very pleased recently to welcome Arts Minister Lord Parkinson to share our vision and ambitions for the future. He saw the huge benefit that just one example of our commitment to the creative sector will bring. Our new Barbican Creative Hub in the heart of the city, funded primarily through the Towns Deal Fund, will be the catalyst for rapid growth in the creative sector, not just in Lincoln but across the region, allowing us to harness and encourage local artistic talent and provide pathways to employment.

It has been pleasing too to see other local organisations realise the vast potential that the sector has in Lincolnshire, with funding being dedicated to arts and cultural projects as part of the leveling up agenda; with a greater acknowledgment of the value that strengthening the sector can bring to the county’s wider economy. It’s good to see the need for investment in the sector locally recognised at a national level, with Arts Council England awarding priority place status to areas of the county, which will help ensure our region’s cultural offer can thrive.

Lincoln has grown at quite a pace in recent years largely due to new schools in science and medicine. However, importantly, we have not shrunk the arts to enable growth in other areas.

Humanities also add value across a broad spectrum of jobs, services and subjects we might regard as purely scientific or call STEM. Many Lincoln students enrolled on a science, engineering or technology degrees are also studying humanities as part of their course. Studying history for example, enables us to develop a better understanding of the world in which we live. Building knowledge and understanding of historical events and trends enables us to make sense of the present and anticipate the future.

From a practical and economic perspective humanities are also crucial for society to operate well. Understanding complex problems, communicating clearly, thinking critically and creatively, and adapting to rapidly changing contexts should be the demand of employers when recruiting strong graduates. It is no surprise to me, therefore, that many leaders of major organisations started their careers with humanities degrees. It is the wider role of universities to work with employers and regional partners to help ensure that opportunities and good jobs exist in Lincolnshire.

Universities are not and neither should be technical colleges, they are both broad in the opportunities they offer and the benefits they give to society. Through arts and humanities, we witness different cultures, we see the experiences of others and are introduced to diverse voices. We critique the past and present and anticipate the future only because of the value of arts and humanities. We need to continue to provide these degrees at Lincoln.