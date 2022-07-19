Visit the Vikings at North Lincolnshire Museum this month

Families will be able to get hands-on with dozens of fun, free activities at North Lincolnshire Museum’s Living History Day in Scunthorpe later this month.

The celebration, which takes place on Friday 29 July 2022, will bring the past to life through interactive workshops and activities.

Families can journey through thousands of years and visit James from Ancient Crafts in his Stone Age camp as he demonstrates the art of crafting tools.

From there, youngsters will come face to face with the Regia Anglorum Vikings, watching fearsome warrior and combat displays, taking part in children’s drills and listening to incredible Norse myths.

As well as this, visitors can get creative and make their own ancient clay pot, join the Collections Team and handle real archaeological objects, or follow the clues on a fun activity trail around the Museum.

The fun day is the latest free family activity the council has organised this summer and follows news that pools across the area will once again open their doors for free swimming, benefitting thousands of children.

Cllr John Davison, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities: urban, said:“North Lincolnshire Museum’s Living History Day is another fantastic educational event that won’t cost families a penny.

“The Museum prides itself on providing the most engaging, hands-on history and this event is no exception – visitors will be able to touch the past as they travel through time, from the Stone Age right through to the Victorian period.

“If you are yet to visit the Museum this will be a brilliant day to discover everything this wonderful and completely free attraction has to offer.”

The activities, which have been organised to celebrate the Council for British Archaeology’s Festival of Archaeology 2022, will take place in timed slots throughout the day. There is no need to book.

A full programme can be found on North Lincolnshire Museum’s new look website.