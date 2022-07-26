Voting open for Boston Market Trader of the Year Award

Boston Market and The Bargate Green are both important focal points for our local community and the Market Trader of the Year award is a great opportunity for customers to nominate the trader who in their opinion sells the best bargains, has the highest quality goods, serves the best cup of tea or goes the extra mile for customers.

Cllr Tracey Abbott, Boston Borough Council’s portfolio holder for markets, said: “Our market traders offer a wide variety of quality products at affordable prices and are there whatever the weather. The traders provide a valuable service to our community and so we are keen that they receive the recognition they deserve. Boston’s markets are incredibly important to the council and have been for 100s of years and we are working hard to support them for future generations to come.

The Market Trader of the Year competition is a fantastic way for everyone to celebrate our markets and so I would encourage everyone to get nominating for their favourite trader. Anyone who does vote will also be entered into a draw for a small prize”

The winning trader will receive two markets rent-free, a hamper of local products and a Boston Monopoly Board Game and there will also be a prize for 2nd and 3rd place.

You can vote a number of different ways:-

Complete the online form at – https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=165813810567

via the Boston Market UK Facebook page

Pick up an entry form on the Market from Wednesday 27th July and post to Markets, Boston Borough Council, Municipal Buildings, West Street, Boston, Lincolnshire PE21 8QR, or you can post your entry form in the box which will be on the Council’s own market stall

The competition closes on Wednesday 24th August 2022 and the winner will be announced as soon after this date as possible, with a feature on the Boston Borough Council website.